‘Challengers’ Teases Complicated Love Triangle Between Tennis Players

by

The official trailer of ‘Challengers’ was recently released, and it happens to involve a complicated love triangle between Josh O’Connor, Mike Faist and Zendaya’s characters.

(c) MGM / Challengers

The upcoming romance-sport film is directed by ‘Call Me By Your Name’ filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, and the plot reads:

Advertisement

“Follows three players who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner, and reignite old rivalries on and off the court.”

(c) MGM / Challengers

Meanwhile, the trailer gives a sneak peek of how teenage tennis prodigy Tashi Donaldson’s (Zendaya) life takes an unexpected turn after an injury ends her career. As teenagers, Tashi engages in a steamy threesome with best friends Art (Faist) and Patrick (O’Connor), who are both up-and-coming male tennis players.

After ending her career as a tennis player early due to the injury, Tashi becomes her husband Art’s coach. Art then faces a losing streak, leading to Tashi forcing him to enter a Challenger event. There, Art must compete against his former best friend Patrick, who is his Tashi’s ex.

Advertisement
(c) MGM / Challengers

Moreover, ‘Challengers’ is set to be released in UK and US cinemas on September 15. In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer here:

Sources: digitalspy.com, imdb.com

Leave a Comment