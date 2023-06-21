‘Challengers’ Teases Complicated Love Triangle Between Tennis Players

The official trailer of ‘Challengers’ was recently released, and it happens to involve a complicated love triangle between Josh O’Connor, Mike Faist and Zendaya’s characters.

The upcoming romance-sport film is directed by ‘Call Me By Your Name’ filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, and the plot reads:

“Follows three players who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner, and reignite old rivalries on and off the court.”

Meanwhile, the trailer gives a sneak peek of how teenage tennis prodigy Tashi Donaldson’s (Zendaya) life takes an unexpected turn after an injury ends her career. As teenagers, Tashi engages in a steamy threesome with best friends Art (Faist) and Patrick (O’Connor), who are both up-and-coming male tennis players.

After ending her career as a tennis player early due to the injury, Tashi becomes her husband Art’s coach. Art then faces a losing streak, leading to Tashi forcing him to enter a Challenger event. There, Art must compete against his former best friend Patrick, who is his Tashi’s ex.

Moreover, ‘Challengers’ is set to be released in UK and US cinemas on September 15. In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer here:

