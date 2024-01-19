Champion Pole Vaulter Shawn Barber Dead at Age 29

Champion pole vaulter and out athlete Shawn Barber passed away Wednesday, January 17th, at the young age of 29.

While no cause of death has been announced for the American-Canadian citizen, several sources have noted that he was ill for some time and passed due to “medical complications.”

Barber held numerous records in the sport of pole vaulting. He also walked away with the gold medal at the Pan American Games, Pan American Junior Championships, World Championships and World Indoor Champions while competing professionally from 2012 to 2018.

Shawn competed for Team Canada during the 2016 Olympics in Brazil.

He publicly came out as gay in April 2017.

Sending light and healing energy to his family, friends, fans and colleagues.

Shawn Barber, you did your home countries proud. You did yourself proud. And I hope you left this world with nothing but love. 29 was simply too young. May you always rest in peace.

