Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock Get Candid About New Movie 

Sandra Bullock had to inspect Channing Tatum’s crotch area for ‘The Lost City,’ and she says he was “so chill” about it. Do tell!

Sandra and Channing are starring in new action comedy The Lost City and they’re spilling some juicy on-set details. The film revolves around Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), a romance novelist who finds herself lost in a dangerous jungle with Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum), the cover model for her popular books.

In one of the scenes, Channing’s character found himself with leeches covering his backside after a dip in the river. Sandra’s Loretta had to inspect him to help remove the leeches.

This scene was filmed very early on—only on the second day of shooting. In a behind-the-scenes featurette, the two stars recalled how Tatum ended up having to strip completely naked, save for a sock to protect his front area.

With Channing gearing up for the third installment of Magic Mike, you’d think he won’t exactly be shy about being exposed in front of the camera. But with him stripping on the second day of shooting in front of basically a bunch of randos; that’s not necessarily the case.

He shares: “Walking to set with a bunch of leeches super-glued to my butt and not having met everybody and just kinda being like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna be butt-naked, my name’s Chan today. This is just what it is,’ ” said Tatum.

The scene also meant that Sandra would have to inspect Channing’s character’s crotch area at eye level. Channing shares: “And then not only that, but to have Sandra Bullock have, like, a two-page monologue with, uh, a certain part of my body.”

How, you ask, did Sandra feel about having to deliver a two-page speech to Channing’s Tatums? Like the Academy Award-winning actress that she is, she says: “You have to really like the person and feel safe with them. There was no weirdness. You’d think there would be weirdness, but because he was so chill about it, he dropped everything and I spoke to it.”

If all this hullabaloo doesn’t make you feel excited to see the movie, we just don’t know what will.

The Lost City, in theaters on March 25, also stars Daniel Radcliffe, Patti Harrison, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Brad Pitt.

Source: People.com