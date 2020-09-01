Channing Tatum Shows Off His Buff Body In The Cutest Outfit Ever

We’ve seen many sides to Channing Tatum over the course of his illustrious career.

There was the sporty version of him in She’s The Man, the emotional version of him in The Vow and the near-naked version of him in Magic Mike and its sequel.

Well now there’s a completely different, adorable and hilarious side to the A-list star that he debuted for the world to see on his social media yesterday.

Ta da! The 40-year-old posted a photo of him looking as precious as can be in a magical princess outfit that was also kind of thirsty to look at thanks to his deliciously bulging muscles. The outfit also consisted of a smock with paint stains all over it and blue pants as he surrounded himself with plush unicorns.

Channing did this to promote his first ever children’s book The One and Only Sparkella which was inspired by his daughter Everly (who he shares with ex Jenna Dewan).

“Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine,” he captioned. “I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading.” Aww! The release date for his book is May 4, 2021.

Oh and in case you forgot what the rest of him looked like, here you go.