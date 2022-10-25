Channing Tatum Drops a Sneak Peek into the Upcoming ‘Magic Mike’ 3

Channing Tatum is back as Magic Mike in the upcoming third movie installation titled ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance,’ and he recently dropped a bit of a teaser for fans who have been excitedly waiting for his return.

Aside from a cameo appearance in the 2021 film ‘Free Guy,’ the 42-year-old actor has been MIA from the big screen, which makes ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ even more highly anticipated. On his post’s caption, Tatum wrote:

“All good things begin in Miami. #MagicMikesLastDance in theaters Valentine’s Day weekend. And #MagicMikeLive’s @mmltour is open now!”

Aside from the upcoming ‘Magic Mike’ 3 movie, the Magic Mike Live Tour has also kicked off as mentioned on his post.

As of this writing, the plot details of ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ has yet to be announced, so it is unsure why Salma Hayek’s character is feeling Magic Mike’s (Tatum) abs in the teaser photo. We’ll just have to wait and see. 😉

In a previous interview with People, Tatum shared what he hopes for ‘Magic Mike’ 3 expressing,

“I want it to be the Super Bowl of stripping. I want dancing like we’ve never been able to do in the other two movies, because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn’t great dancing.”

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ is scheduled to premiere in theaters on February 10, 2023, and it will also be available on HBO Max.

Sources: cinemablend.com, people.com