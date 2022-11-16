Channing Tatum Drops the Sexy Trailer of ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

The official trailer of Channing Tatum’s ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ was finally released, and it seems to be sexier than ever!

The upcoming film is the third and final installation of the ‘Magic Mike’ movie series, and according to the 42-year-old actor, he wanted it to be “the Super Bowl of stripping.”

“I want dancing like we’ve never been able to do in the other two movies, because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn’t great dancing,” he previously told People.

Furthermore, Tatum explained that having a well-written female lead for ‘Magic Mike 3’ was important, as he wanted the film to be about a female’s experience.

“I want to have an equal, if not even more centralized female character for Mike to really play off of and almost to. I don’t want to say, [to have her] take the baton, but really let the movie be about a female’s experience and not Mike’s experience, because it has been so much about Mike and the guys’ experiences. These movies are very, very female-forward. At least that is our intention,” he shared.

Aside from the actor, Salma Hayek Pinault is also starring in the upcoming movie. Her character is a socialite and Mike Lane’s (Tatum) love interest, and the two of them are set to put on an epic show in London.

In the trailer, Hayek Pinault expresses:

“I want every woman who walks into this theater to feel that a woman can have whatever she wants whenever she wants.”

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ is scheduled to premiere in theaters on Feb. 10, 2023. In the meantime, here’s the sexy trailer to keep you anticipating for it. 😉

