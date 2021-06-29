Channing Tatum Unzipped His Pants On Instagram?

Channing Tatum sent another thrist trap? Who’d have seen it coming?

The Magic Mike king released a new viral video of himself unzipping his pants. The 41-year-old released the video of himself in his Tom Ford underwear to his 16.9 million followers. The actor and businessman then joked about his dressing decisions.

“When you keep it classy on the inside, but real on the outside,” he joked.

This post comes a month after Channing Tatum released a picture of himself fully naked. Of course, Tatum stood in the middle of a private makeup trailer without any clothes on. Though, he covered up his crotch with a speak-no-evil monkey emoji.

The picture was taken on the set of Tatum’s new movie The Lost City of D, which also stars Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe. In the project, Bullock plays a romance writer who learns that a fiction city she created has become real. Tatum is then the lead character who embarks on a journey to the city.

Will the film show Channing Tatum without his clothes or was he simply having his tattoos removed for shooting? We’ll find out when The Lost City of D releases in US theaters on April 15, 2022.