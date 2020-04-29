Charismatic, Charming & Cute: Kory Nieves-Harmon Is Our Latest Hottie of the Week

Yummy. Woofy. Beardy. The amount of adjectives to describe Kory Nieves-Harmon with the letter “y” at the end goes on and on as he’s pretty freaking amazing to look at. Our latest Hottie of the Week goes beyond that aesthetic, however, for simply being a truly amazing person who wants to inspire thousands of others in our community.

The NYC local has been a big name in the Big Apple for years, particularly in the ever growing bear circles that have become much bigger (no pun intended) as time has gone by. He also achieved something big recently by winning a coveted title that he talks about with a great amount of pride in our exclusive interview below.

Kory also dished on the amazing guy he married, why he enjoys having his delicious chest touched, and so much more. Check it out.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

My smile (gap in my teeth included) and my loyalty to my friends and family.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

I’d have to say when I’m out and about a lot of the time guys like my chest and they show their admiration if you will by rubbing on it.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

In all honesty nothing is sexier to me than a man who is confident but not cocky, knowledgeable not arrogant, humble and not pretentious.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an out and proud gay man?

My proudest moment would have to be winning the Mr. Rockbear 2019 contest. Not only was I able to get on that stage in front of a bunch of random people and flaunt not just my skin but also my personality, I was also able to show others that anyone can do it. Regardless of your body size, the color of your skin or your gender identity. Everyone deserves the right to feel comfortable in their own skin and not be judged for their outward appearance but to just be seen as a human being.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

I have yet to discover what my passion is. I feel that I am surrounded by all these great and talented people who have discovered their passion and they pursue it and I am looking forward to discovering what my passion is, pursuing it to the best of my ability.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

Yes, I found love in a great man that I was fortunate to have married last September. What I love best about my relationship is that my husband is always challenging me to be my best self, even when I’m ready to give up he’s there to keep pushing me. In my darkest hour, Ted is my light.

Rapid fire question time:

Favorite movie of all time?

The Color Purple.

Biggest celebrity crush at the moment?

Alexander Hodge from Insecure on HBO (aka Asian bae as he’s called on the show).

Favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of?

Little Debbie Oatmeal Cream Pies.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

What does it mean to be featured as our Hottie of the Week for you?

I’m just honored and humbled to be considered Hottie of the week.

Learn more about Kory by following him here.