Charlie Carver & Isaac Powell Taunt Us In Sneak Peak of ‘AHS 11’

The filming for season 11 of ‘American Horror Story’ is currently ongoing, and as if the viewers’ anticipation isn’t enough, it was fueled even more after a certain photo of actors Charlie Carver and Isaac Powell kissing on set was released.

NEW/FIRST LOOK: Charlie Carver, Isaac Powell and Sandra Bernhard filming for #AHS11 in New York City two days ago! pic.twitter.com/6FAqNiXVQN — wanderlust (@anthologyrm) August 10, 2022

Carver plays the role of Adam in the series while Isaac is portraying the character Theo. In the photo, the two of them are sharing a sweet kiss with Adam (Carver) holding a seemingly half-eaten ice cream cone behind his back.

The photo seems to confirm that there is romance between the two characters, but aside from that, not much information are known about the upcoming season. Notable actors and actresses Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman have portrayed multiple roles since ‘American Horror Story: Murder House’ in 2011, and there is a possibility that they will be starring in season 11 as well. However, an official statement regarding that has not yet been released as of this writing.

But what is better than pics? How about a little video.

Recently though, Paulson admitted that another actress taking over her place for a while in the series would not be a bad idea.

“Let someone else scream and run and cry for a second. Other people can do that too! Also, my nervous system. There was a time when I was younger when I was like: ‘I can do this all night. I love it!’ Now I’m like: ‘Momma’s tired!'” the 47-year-old actress stated.

The 11th season of the ‘American Horror Story’ will reportedly premiere this fall on FX.

Will Charlie Carver rival his sexy appearance in ‘The Boys in the Band’?

Sources: digitalspy.com, variety.com