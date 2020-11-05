Charlie Hunnam Reveals He’s ‘100 Percent’ Game to Play James Bond

The amount of hot guys who are in the running to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond is staggering and delicious at the same time.

Charlie Hunnam, who began his career on the legendary gay series Queer As Folk about twenty years ago, revealed that he is very interested in playing the iconic character should it eventually fall into his lap.

“I would be so flattered and honored to be considered to play James Bond as an Englishman,” he told People in an interview earlier this week. “But my intuition tells me that I shouldn’t be waiting for that phone call to come. I think there are many people ahead of me on that list.”

Charlie does have a point as many other names have been brought up besides his. Tom Hardy is possibly his biggest competition in the matter as The Vulcan Reporter claimed in September that he’s the one who will be taking on the role after Craig excelled as him in movies like Skyfall.

There’s also hunky Idris Elba whose gambling odds keep him at the top of the pack for this part. Other A-list stars whose names have been mentioned in this sexy bunch include Cilian Murphy and Michael Fassbender.