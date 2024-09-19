Charlie Hunnam To Play Serial Killer Ed Gein in Season 3 of ‘Monster’

British hottie Charlie Hunnam rose to prominence after starring in popular crime drama Sons of Anarchy which was then followed by his role in the Guillermo Del Toro blockbuster Pacific Rim. Since then, Charlie has built his iconic status in Hollywood and was initially tapped to play Christian Grey in the 50 Shades of Grey franchise but sadly had to bow out due to Sons of Anarchy.

If you recall, Charlie was actually a core cast member in the short-lived British cult classic Queer As Folk, which first aired in the UK in 1999 up to 2000, before getting an American spin-off a year later. Hunnam played a young 15-year-old gay teen with a rebellious attitude. The British series was included in The Guardian’s ‘Top 50 Dramas of All Time.’

Ryan Murphy continues to churn out hit after hit with popular shows like American Horror Stories, American Horror Story, American Sports Story, and the Monsters franchise, with Monsters being written together with Ian Brennan. Recently, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story screened just a few days ahead of its premiere on streaming giant Netflix (September 19). Murphy came out to announce that he had found the next lead to his and Brennan’s Monster franchise–Charlie Hunnam. What is it with extremely attractive people being cast as serial killers? The popular producer intends to start production next month with the rest of the cast and show details still being kept under wraps.

Charlie will be playing infamous American serial killer, murderer, and body snatcher Ed Gein who was known as the ‘Butcher of Plainfield‘ or the ‘Plainfield Ghoul.’ His crimes spanned an entire decade from 1947-1957. Charlie was also just cast in the series adaptation of the graphic novel Criminal where he will be starring as ‘Leo’ a “brilliant master thief who sees all the angles, and specializes in plans with no guns and no violence.”

charlie hunnam evolution.pic.twitter.com/j5SyDcFlpK — best of charlie hunnam. (@hunnamfiles) August 26, 2024

Sources: The Hollywood Reporter, Variety