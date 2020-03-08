Charlie & Max Carver Join The Star Studded Cast Of “The Batman”

Matt Reeves‘ heavily anticipated The Batman already has plenty of eye candy within the cast of the upcoming feature film. With Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Colin Farrell as The Penguin & Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, the chemistry between the characters is already going to be beyond electrifying, but Reeves just threw in a double curveball that is definitely going to make the production that much more smoldering; Max and Charlie Carver have been added to the production in yet unnamed roles. The boyishly handsome and undeniably talented Carver twins are known for appearing together on Desperate Housewives, Teen Wolf, and The Leftovers, & individual projects like The Boys in the Band for Charlie and Ask Me Anything for Max).

Thus far, the Carver twins have joined The Batman in “unknown” roles. There are, of course, multiple twin roles that can be brought forward from Batman’s comic history that they could be portraying. Most famously there are Tweedledum and Tweedledee who are most commonly associated with the Mad Hatter. Other possibilities could include the henchmen Max and Min (the two henchmen employed by Two Face), as well as the Trigger Twins. (Peter Sarsgaard is on board to portray D.A. Gil Colson, but some think that this is a red herring casting, and that this character will actually be D.A. Harvey Dent, who morphed into the duplicitous Two-Face).

The Batman is scheduled for release June 25, 2021