Charlie Puth Announces Third Album

Charlie Puth finally announced the details for his third album entitled ‘Charlie,’ which will be released on October 7.

In a video compilation, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter thanked his fans for the long wait saying, “My third album Charlie will be coming out everywhere Oct. 7, 2022. Thank you so much for your patience.”

Puth also shared more about his upcoming album in an Instagram post stating,

“This is the official artwork for my album CHARLIE. This album was born on the internet, and I’ve had so much fun making it in front of all of you this past year. 2019 me used to think that in order to be an artist, you had to hide away and talk to nobody to make your art. Turns out you make MUCH better art when you involve millions of people in the process. (For me at least.) I hope you scream cry every word when I sing these songs on tour because they wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you.”

According to a press release, “the highly anticipated return promises to be his most personal record to date, with every song authentically representing a piece of himself.”

Source: nme.com