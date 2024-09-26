Charlie Puth Flexes His Funny Bone in Laugh-Out-Loud New Show

Prepare for the Puth, the whole Puth, and nothing but the Puth.

Charlie Puth is on a quest to become a multi-hyphenate artist in Hollywood with his self-titled sitcom ‘The Charlie Puth Show!’ The singer-turned-actor recently tied the knot with his best friend, Brooke Ashley Sansone, in a beautiful garden wedding ceremony, and is now onto another adventure!

In today’s world, being just a singer isn’t enough—or at least that’s what Charlie’s staff on the sitcom thinks when they pitch him the idea of doing a reality show to re-enter the “cultural zeitgeist.” By the looks of the trailer, the entire show will be “completely unhinged.”

Photo Credit: The Charlie Puth Show | Roku Channel (YouTube)

In the trailer, Charlie hires a momager as his business manager, who’s not actually a mom, and a Gen-Z assistant, who he “found on TikTok,” just to shake things up a little.

The trailer features big stars like WIll Ferrell, Courteney Cox, John Legend, Wiz Khalifa, “Weird” Al Yankovic, and Mike–Charlie’s best friend.

The show looks like it’s off to a good start with Charlie working out with Will Ferrell, writing Roku jingles with John Legend, dating a 75-year-old, being the anti-Di Caprio, and trying to become a country star.

In the trailer, Charlie’s momager—who looks to be the same age as him—channels her inner Kris Jenner, arguably the most famous momager, as she pitches absurd product ideas to Charlie. These include gems like “Beets by Puth,” “Puth-pourri (#1 for you, #2),” and even “Puthternity tests.”

According to his ‘momager,’ there’s nothing else we can do but “to sit back and watch Charlie disrupt the music industry forever.” The show is set to premiere on the Roku Channel with the people behind “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” as the creators–no wonder the show looks wild. So prepare to watch the show, for FREE, on the Roku Channel starting on October 4.