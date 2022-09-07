Charlie Puth Flexes Hot Body in Latest Thirst Trap

Charlie Puth is known for posting a couple of thirst traps here and there, and he recently strikes once again, setting Twitter on fire with his mirror selfie in nothing but briefs!

Needless to say, people are loving and, of course, thirsting over it in the comments section.

Harry Styles & Charlie Puth competing to see who’s the best gay-baiter pic.twitter.com/d5rthKZVu4 — MTVexposed (@wedontknow36) September 6, 2022

Aside from his latest thirst trap, people are also raving about his recent single entitled “Smells Like Me,” which he dropped on September 2 prior to the release date of his upcoming album titled CHARLIE.

In a tweet about his new song, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter revealed that “Smells Like Me” was inspired by a real-life past relationship.

“Thank you to the person that inspired this song. I never thought pain could morph itself into musical closure,” Puth wrote.

The latest track is the fourth one to be released from his upcoming album after the singles “Left And Right,” “Light Switch” and “That’s Hilarious.” In his announcement post via Instagram, the “One Call Away” singer shared his experience while working on his album CHARLIE, which will be out on October 7, 2022.

“This album was born on the internet, and I’ve had so much fun making it in front of all of you this past year. 2019 me used to think that in order to be an artist, you had to hide away and talk to nobody to make your art. Turns out you make MUCH better art when you involve millions of people in the process,” Puth expressed.

Source: rollingstone.com