Charlie Puth Flexes Summer Body Ready for “Jorts Season”

Following the announcement of details for his upcoming third album, Charlie Puth dropped yet another surprise for his Instagram followers when he posted a photo of him showing his summer-ready physique.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter had a somewhat cheeky smile on his face while flexing his abs, announcing on his caption: “IT’S JORTS SEASON.”

Aside from that, his fans are also over the moon that his next album will finally be released on October 7.

Puth has been very vocal about his gratitude for fans and their long wait saying, “I hope you scream cry every word when I sing these songs on tour because they wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you.”

Prior to the announcement of his third album’s release date, the singer’s collaboration with BTS Jungkook has also been a huge success. “Left and Right” debuted at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Global 200 Excl. U.S.

Not to mention, the music video has gained more than 98 million views, and is trending at number 3 for music on YouTube as of this writing.

Source: billboard.com