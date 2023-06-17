Charlie Puth Spills the Tea on His Love for Being Naked

With just one good scroll through Charlie Puth’s Instagram feed, one would see that his followers are in for a lot of thirst with all the sexy pics that he’s been posting. (Totally not complaining btw 😉 )

In a recent interview with Interview Magazine, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter shared his love for being naked, revealing:

“I really have always loved being naked, and I’m going to be careful how I choose my words because I don’t want people to take this the wrong way.”

“Again, I’m not captivated by the way that I look, but I know that I’m not ugly. So sometimes I’d look at myself in the mirror and I’d be like, ‘I really do have kind of a nice butt.’ And what’s wrong with liking your features? […] Even today, I woke up and it’s kind of fun to look at yourself naked and admire your body,” he explained.

Puth also talked about being naked in his backyard, and the thought of someone possibly peeking at him through a binoculars.

“I’m not going to ever be inappropriate and naked in front of people who don’t want to see me naked. But If I’m in my backyard, there’s a lot of trees back there and I know that no one’s looking in, I feel safe. […] But there always could be a possibility that someone has binoculars. It’s just always in the corner of your mind that somebody could be looking, which is always kind of exciting,” he further expressed.

And to celebrate Puth celebrating his body unapologetically, let’s take a peek at his hungry, horny and thirsty pics, shall we?

