Charlie Puth’s IG Followers Are Obsessing Over His Latest Thirst Trap

Upon searching the terms “Charlie Puth” and ‘thirst trap” in Google (or whatever search engine you use), there are countless articles talking about the various photos that the 30-year-old singer has put up on his Instagram account. The latest photo deemed a thirst trap, which was just put up on Wednesday, April 20, shows Puth in one picture getting his hair done wearing only a mask on his T-zone and blue boxer briefs with a noticeable bulge and the second photo shows Puth outside wearing what seems like the same boxer briefs with a bulge again, a light brown shirt and green socks.

The revealing photos captured the attention of over 800k viewers. The comments on the post confirm that Puth has, like his new song says, turned them on “like a light switch.”

Of course, Puth drove his followers wild when he posted a picture of himself in nothing but a T-shirt and briefs on his 30th birthday back in December.

The thirst traps are not limited to Puth’s Instagram account either. On his Tik Tok account, Puth films short videos of himself doing different popular video trends sometimes in a white undershirt or no shirt and skimpy shorts.

Puth released his newest single, “Light Switch,” back near the end of January. “Light Switch” is the first single off of his forthcoming third studio album, Charlie, and the first song to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart since 2018.

Puth revealed to Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show earlier this month how, while working with Elton John on the song, “After All” for John’s The Lockdown Sessions album, John gave Puth a harsh critique that was a “Wake-Up Call” for Puth.

For years, people have speculated about Puth’s sexuality and when a fan commented on a Tik Tok post about “Light Switch” being about a girl, Puth corrected the commenter by replying “A person.”

