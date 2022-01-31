Charmed Brings the Magic Back to The CW This Spring

Charmed is returning for its fourth season this March, and the show is about to look very different. Spoiler alert, the reboot is taking notes from the original series and killed off the sister with telekinesis… again. Fans can’t wait to see how the writers and showrunners explain this plot twist, as it was already revealed that the first trio – Macy, Mel and Maggie – had a half-sibling in the mix. If we’re getting ANOTHER secret half-sister, well, then I’m calling Maury to get to the bottom of this one.

A press release provided to TV Insider summarizes season four: “The new Charmed One will give Mel and Maggie a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies following the death of their sister. And this couldn’t come at a better time, because a mysterious new enemy is rising in the shadows, instilling fear in every corner of the magical world. But as this new foe draws the Charmed Ones and their allies Harry and Jordan deeper into a twisted game, the question is — will this new trio be ready for what’s to come? Or will their inexperience working together put the entire world in jeopardy?”

How will The Power of Three be reconstituted? Find out when Charmed returns to The CW on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 8:00PM.

Lucy Barrett joins the main cast in season four, also comprised of Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Rupert Evans and Jordan Chase.

Charmed has been incredibly supportive of the LGBTQ community during its first three seasons. Not only is one of its three leads, Mel, an out and proud lesbian, but the show features two recurring trans characters and a number of queer guests.

Source: TV Insider