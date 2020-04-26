“Chase The Bag,” Says Mom After Finding Son’s OnlyFans Account

“Chase The Bag Boo”

One mom is becoming internet famous after she gave a pretty great response to the discovery that her son has an OnlyFans account. But is the story real? Some are not so sure.

By now, sites like OnlyFans have become steeples in the NSFW (Not Safe For Work) side of the internet. The site is full of pay-to-view accounts where adult performers share videos and pictures to their (paying) fans. But with sites like OnlyFans booming lately, there are a few awkward conversations happening around them.

As an example of that, one Twitter user named Christopher shared screenshots of a conversation with his mom. Luckily, mom had a pretty great response to the situation.

“My moms coworker just exposed me for having an onlyfans because she saw my photos on her sons phone and my mom confronted me,” Christopher explained to caption the screenshot.

“Christopher Michael,” the mom sent to her son through a text message. “Why did Ms. Jamie tell me she saw your nudes on her sons twitter? Are you seriously posting your nudes for money,” she asked.

“I uhhhhhhh may or may not have an onlyfans? So I may or may not post pictures to promote it,” he wrote back. “All hypothetical talk here btw.”

Laying the guilt like only a mother could, Christopher’s mom stated that the situation was “very worrying” and asked her son to say something after he’d, allegedly, stopped responding. He then stated how this was an awkward conversation to have over text, which then prompted the mom’s fantastic response.

My moms coworker just exposed me for having an onlyfans because she saw my photos on her sons phone and my mom confronted me….💀 pic.twitter.com/YoXRzvjSz0 — CK (@gayrave0808) April 23, 2020

“You can go ahead and call me if you’d like and try to explain it but I honestly don’t care, I was just pretending to care because Ms. Jamie was in my office still. Chase the bag boo,” she wrote. “Also I will be updating my Mother’s Day list and Birthday list and Christmas list for now on.”

“Chris’s mom has got it going on!”

After reading the screenshots, our initial response was to love Christopher’s mom. And it seems we’re not the only ones. Christopher’s original tweet now has over 206 thousand likes, 22.5 thousand retweets, and 23.4 thousand comments.

For everyone saying that this isn’t my mom here’s the photo to shut you up because it is haha. She’s 38 and looks good for her age so kindle back off pic.twitter.com/k9M5EObcq4 — CK (@gayrave0808) April 23, 2020

After being questioned on the legitimacy of the texts (more on that in a second) Christopher then shared a picture of his mom. That then led to many men (and women) offering to take Christopher’s mom on a date.

Can I date your mom? — Grey (@Grayson22600964) April 23, 2020

Don't listen to the guys asking to date your mom, give her number to me instead. 😅❤️✌️ Jk. Or not. Your choice. 🤣🤣🤣 — #StayTheFHome 💖 Anjel Grace 💖 (@theAnjelGrace) April 23, 2020

Fake?

But with all the praise and the fun happening around the initial tweet, there is some speculation as well. Many are calling out Christopher’s pictures and conversation as fake. Some question whether the mother would actually say the phrase, “Chase the bag, boo.” Others question how this entire conversation happened in quick succession.

You see that skin tone sis? It’s possible 🤣 — Queen of No Chill (@queenfareeda) April 23, 2020

he said she’s 38, she actually is really young — siena (@sienakat) April 24, 2020

He clearly texted himself from his “mom”’s phone lol they did not have that conversation all in one minute. — tami lorraine (@marniroberts18) April 24, 2020

Stfu it’s fake. Why do you think he cropped out the time part at the top when he didn’t need to? Because the messages were sent to fast back & forth & people would know. He started the convo & finished it all in the matter of a minute of two. — Phuckyer Phillings (@phuckyer) April 24, 2020

The timing argument does have some validity. The mother was supposedly being ignored long enough to ask for a response. But, the iPhone thread doesn’t show a change in time. So, the texts must have been sent with little time in-between. Did Christopher fake the conversation and send the texts himself?

We also have to question why the mother would bother pretending to be upset through text. Was this Ms. Jaime reading her phone over her shoulder? And if so, would a mom who says “Chase the bag boo” care to pretend to a coworker? Also, the end of the conversation seems to have been at 8 pm. Now, of course, there are many businesses that work late. With that, it’s not out of the question that the mom to still be at the office that late. But, texting your son about his OnlyFans account because your office coworker is being nosy at 8 pm seems… like a lot.

Also, it seems that Christopher has hidden some responses calling the screenshots and story fake. Not a good look.

What do you readers think? Fact or fiction? And whether the story is real or not, it got a smile out of us. Did it do the same for you?