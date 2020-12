Happy belated holidays to the actors, artists, personalities, and more of the entertainment business. But how did Christmas and Hanukah go for LGBTQ celebrities? Here are some social media posts from celebs like Wilson Cruz, Niecy Nash, Neil Patrick Harris, and more.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

BD Wong

Niecy Nash

Andy Cohen

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mitika

Matt Bomer

Lil Nas X

Wilson Cruz

Luke Evans

Samira Wiley

Lea DeLaria

Indya Moore

Mj Rodriguez

Karamo Brown

Bobby Berk and Dewey Do

Jonathan Van Ness