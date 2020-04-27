Check Out The First Sneak Peak Of ‘Love, Victor’

The first look at Love, Victor is here!

Love, Victor is the latest in the cinematic/live-action Simonverse brand. The TV spinoff sees a new gay teen taking on Creekwood High in the same town and world of the 2018 film. That said, there’s currently no word on whether some of the original cast from the movie will appear in this show. Though, Nick Robinson, who played Simon in the 2018 film, will narrate the series.

But who’s life will Nick Robinson narrate over? That would be the new lead named Victor. Victor, played by Michael Cimino, goes “on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.”

Check out a sneak peak video of the show below.

But Michael Cimino didn’t perform alone to bring us this series. The cast of Love, Victor includes Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty), James Martinez (One Day at a Time), Isabella Ferreira (Orange Is the New Black) newcomer Mateo Fernandez and many more. In addition, screenwriters Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker served as the co-showrunners for the 10-episode first season. Plus, they have the support of the original novelist.

“I can’t tell you how much I adore this funny, romantic, heartfelt gem of a show,” said Becky Albertalli, the author of the first novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda and the Simonverse novel series. “I’m so grateful to the cast, production team, and execs who have been so passionate about this story from day one.”

But where can you watch the series? It was originally set to appear on Disney+ but was later moved over to Walt Disney Studios’ other streaming service Hulu. At the time, the reasoning for that was that the series had mature themes.

And when can we watch the series? We’ve still got time till the series drops on Hulu, as its premiere date is June 19. We’re excited to see it.