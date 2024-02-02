Check Out the Hotties of ‘For the Love of DILFs’ Season 2

Stormy Daniels is back for another season of ‘For the Love of DILFs’, as she steps into the role of the show’s host and den mother, as well as the cast’s friend and sometimes even a relationship mentor.

As per a synopsis of the gay dating series, For the Love of DILFs’ “follows the love stories of two groups of queer men, himbos and daddies, as they get together to learn about one another and see if they can spark up a little romance.”

Aside from a potential new romance, the lucky couple will also go home with a cash prize of $10,000, which is said to be “an investment in their future relationship.” Not to mention, Season 2 promises “hilarious challenges, jaw dropping fights and heartfelt romance,” from the hopefuls, as well as a number of “twists and turns” as the show progresses.

Advertisement

In a 2023 interview with People, Daniels talked about the dating series’ new season, revealing:

“I don’t shy away from sex or drama, and this new season of For the Love of DILFs proves it.”

“This season the Himbos and Daddies were so passionate, and I’ll be honest, I got swept away in their love stories too. I may have even stuck my nose into a fight or two along the way. If you love dating shows, you’re going to be obsessed with season 2!,” the 44-year-old adult film star further shared.

Advertisement

Moreover, ‘For the Love of DILFs’ Season 2 had its premiere on OUTtv on January 23. And to celebrate it, here are the sexy himbos and daddies starring in the show…

Meet the Himbos:

AARON

DANIEL

Advertisement

RICO

NICK

Advertisement

QUIS

Introducing the Daddies:

Advertisement

JIMMY

LUDERS

NIGEL

Advertisement

BIG SAL

KANE

Sources: advocate.com, people.com