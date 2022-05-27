Cheeky Poolside Video Has Us All Heating Up For Summer

Ronen Rubinstein has plenty to celebrate: his hit action-drama series 9-1-1: Lone Star’s season three finale and the fact that the show has been renewed by Fox.

Rubinstein recently flew to Milan, Italy for some R&R and wait for it—to go skinny dipping. And he was nice enough to share the juicy details of his escapade with us on social media. He posted a short clip on Twitter with the caption “La Dolce Vita,” where he leaps into the pool, treating us all with a view of his bare bum. Sweet life, indeed!

La Dolce Vita pic.twitter.com/7uqSDoOBom — Ronen Rubinstein 🧜🏼‍♂️ (@RonenRubinstein) May 23, 2022

Rubinstein plays Tyler Kennedy “TK” Strand, one half of 9-1-1: Lone Star’s most beloved gay couple. TK is on-screen boyfriend to Rafael L. Silva’s Carlos Reyes. The openly bisexual Israeli actor’s onscreen romance with the character Carlos Reyes (played by openly gay Brazilian actor Rafael L. Silva) has captured the hearts of many fans, who lovingly refer to the couple as “Tarlos.”

The show is set to return in the fall with a brand new season. Which means fans will have to wait a bit to see more of Rubinstein. Until then, here are some photos to show just why he’s one of our favorite hunks here at Instinct.