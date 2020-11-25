Cher & Smithsonian Begin New Documentary Showcasing Elephant Rescue

The iconic Cher’s name has become synonymous with so much more than music over the decades. In addition to being a legendary hitmaker who broke the mold of the swinging sixties with her unique song stylings and exotic beauty, Cher is today also one of the most outspoken proponents of social change and civil rights.

For the millions of Cher fans who follow her on social media, it’s no surprise that the pop music Diva has a lot to say about many of today’s political issues. The staunch democrat campaigned for Hillary Clinton’s presidential run in 2016 and even worked the phones for Biden/Harris 2020, calling unsuspecting voters, urging them to get out to the polls on November 3rd.

It’s evident Cher cares about people’s well-being, and now she’s begun an exclusive production with Smithsonian for a new documentary that also showcases her love of animals. The documentary follows the one and only Cher on an ambitious adventure to save Kaavan, “the world’s loneliest elephant.”

The upcoming documentary CHER’S ELEPHANT AIRLIFT (wt) will invite viewers to witness the journey and urgent, passionate efforts to save a captive male Asian elephant who has lived isolated in Pakistan for almost a decade.

When I think of Cher’s commitment to this project, it may seem cliche, but her hit, Song for the lonely, comes to mind. Her mission in saving Kaavan is a heartfelt and emotional endeavor. A co-founder of Free the Wild – an animal rescue organization, Cher explains she first found out about the lonely animal from people on her Twitter feed,

“I found out about Kaavan from the people on my Twitter,” says Cher. “They would not stop saying ‘Cher, you have to do something, you have to fix this, you have to save him.’ I thought, how can I fix this? How can I save an elephant who’s been shackled to a shed for 17 years and who is a thousand miles away? This is Free The Wild’s first big rescue, and I am so proud. We are thrilled to partner with the Smithsonian Channel who will be helping to bring our story to the world.

According to Smithsonian, Cher’s Free the Wild is an international operation committed to improving captive wild animals’ living conditions and coordinating their relocation to better environments.

Rescuing Kaavan has been a four-year endeavor for Cher, which included an original song that told Kaavan’s story. Her efforts created enough buzz for a Pakistani High Court to relocate the precious beast to a proper animal sanctuary and be cared for more appropriately.

CHER’S ELEPHANT AIRLIFT is sure to be a tear-jerker as the megastar with a mega heart finally meets Kaavan for the first time and joins a dedicated team in preparing the animal for airlift.

Personally, as such a big admirer of the Smithsonian brand, inclusive of their phenomenal international museums and award-winning television programming, I can’t wait to watch this documentary. Cher’s partnership with Smithsonian is a perfect union to inspire more awareness and action in combating captive animals’ inhumane conditions.

5-ton Kaavan’s remarkable journey is an inspirational tale, but for Cher, and her partners Mark Cowne, Gine Nelthorpe Cowne, and Jennifer Ruiz, CHER’S ELEPHANT AIRLIFT is about a far greater narrative – preserving the life of animals who cannot fend for themselves. Look for CHER’S ELEPHANT AIRLIFT to air in 2021. Visit Smithsonian.com for show updates.