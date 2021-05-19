“Chest Hair’s Ick?” Gay Twitter’s Chest Hair Trend Says No

Men are showing off their hairy chest to normalize and celebrate body hair.

In the past century, body hair has been a touchy topic in popular culture. Often, society and the entertainment/beauty businesses force the idea that we must be smooth and hairless. But, that’s not how the normal body works. Some men are hairy and their bodies are just as beautiful as anybody else’s. Thankfully, the past decade or two has seen a push for celebrating hairy chests. And now, a recent Twitter moment is expanding on that.

The moment started when social media personality Jay Hawkridge posted a tweet on Monday, May 17, saying that, “hairy chests are a massive ick.” Ironically, Hawkridge’s social media presence is based on his work to break the stigma around people living with HIV. Yet, his tweet about body hair pushed another unhealthy stigma. Thankfully, that tweet got some “massive” criticism as a response.

Disappointed in this idea that male bodies have to look a certain way to be “not icky,” men of Twitter staged a little protest. Cameras out and ready, several Twitter users took shots of themselves shirtless with their chest hair flying free.

But don’t take our word for it, check out some of the pictures below.

Heard hairy chests were….ick?? (Why are we body shaming still?!) pic.twitter.com/BZJNNjXxt3 — Rod 🎣 (@RodcommaThe) May 18, 2021

*if you like to remove your body hair, that’s awesome* (the point being YOU decide what makes YOU feel sexy – not others) — Thom (@CorvusCorax77) May 18, 2021