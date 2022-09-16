Cheyenne Jackson and Jason Landau Celebrate 8 Years of Marriage

Cheyenne Jackson and Jason Landau recently celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary, and the lovely couple shared heartwarming messages to each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

Jackson posted a photo from their wedding wherein the two of them have joyful smiles on their faces, and in the caption, he wrote:

“Happy 8th wedding anniversary, babe. My life changed forever when I met you ten years ago at a little 12 step meeting in Weho. We’ve weathered life’s storms side by side, moment by moment. I held you when your Dad died and you held me when it was my turn. We built a family together and worked so hard to bring our magical Ethan & Willow into the world. We’ve been through fires, wars, political upheaval, a global pandemic, and the first day of kindergarten. You’re my favorite everything, and I still miss you when I’m with you. I love you J.”

Meanwhile, Landau posted a black and white photo of them kissing on their wedding day, and his message read:

“I never used the word luck until you, as it somehow diminished the accomplishment of something great. BUT, I change my mind. I am so so lucky. I am lucky I walked into that AA meeting that Sunday morning. I am lucky I found a man open to growing and learning with me. I am lucky for every moment you forgive me for my intense, loud and overbearing ways. I am lucky to have found a man I am more attracted to than ever. I am lucky to always want to be with you. I am lucky to know I will live the rest of my life with you. But, I am the luckiest to have been able to start a family, with these children, in this life with you as their dad. I am so so lucky! I love you more than any silly Instagram post could convey, but you need to know you married the luckiest man alive. Thank you for it all! Happy Anniversary! #8yearsbaby”

The couple has been married since September 13, 2014, and they now have two adorable children.

In celebration of their 8 years of marriage, let’s take a look at some of their sweet moments as a couple and parents…

and here’s to more years of love and happiness to Cheyenne and Jason! <3

