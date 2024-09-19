Cheyenne Jackson is Happily Married to His Best Friend

American singer and actor Cheyenne Jackson just celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with husband, entrepreneur Jason Landau. The actor and singer posted their couple pictures through the years, on Instagram, captioning the post:

“Happy ten year wedding anniversary baby. You still make my knees weak. 💋”

Advertisement

On Jason’s Instagram, he also shared moments from their time together. He captioned the post:

Advertisement

“This past Friday we celebrated 10 years of our incredible marriage. Through the passing of our fathers, the birth of our beautiful children to all the ups and downs we could not imagine, I am so grateful to have you by my side. You make me crazy and you make me better. You kiss me and I still get weak. You push me and you let me push you. We are meant for each other and I’ve known that since the day I met you. Thank you @mrcheyennejackson for your endless love and for the life we live because it is you and me. Happy anniversary my beautiful, powerful and delicious husband. Here is to forever! 💋💋❤️❤️”

The two met shortly after Cheyenne divorced his then-husband Monte Lapka to whom he was married for 13 years. Back then, Cheyenne said his divorce with Lapka was amicable and mutual. Cheyenne met now-husband Jason in 2013 through a 12-step meeting when he was recovering from addiction and moving on from his marriage.

Advertisement

Jason and Cheyenne announced their engagement in 2014, six months after first meeting each other. Hey, when you’re in love, don’t let the opportunity pass you! The gorgeous couple got married in front of 200 guests that included Alicia Silverstone, Jane Lynch, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Lea Remini.

Advertisement

The lovely couple are dads to twins, daughter Willow and son Ethan, born via surrogacy in 2016. At the time, the couple made the leap to try and have kids, luckily their first attempt was fruitful:

“We used a gestational surrogate and an egg donor and fertilized with his and my sperm. So one of the kids is his biologically, and one is mine.” Cheyenne adds, “We tried just once, with two embryos and were so blessed to have both take. Now I can’t imagine anything else.”

Advertisement