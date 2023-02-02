Cheyenne Jackson Opens Up About Growing Up As a Queer Kid

Cheyenne Jackson recently opened up about growing up as a queer kid, as well as his life as a gay actor, husband and father of adorable twins.

In an interview with Advocate, the 47-year-old actor shared about feeling like he didn’t belong, growing up queer in Idaho.

“Growing up queer, different, in the little town that I did in northern Idaho, I just always knew that I didn’t belong. I never felt like these were my people,” he stated.

Jackson continued,

“It never felt like home to me. Once I started to find my people in community theater, I started to really feel okay in my skin. My biggest journey in life really is the journey of being comfortable in my skin and in my body. At 47 years old, it’s still a daily struggle for me.”

The actor is starring in the sitcom ‘Call Me Kat,’ and he is playing the role of Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) buddy, Max. Aside from working as an openly gay actor, he has also been married to entrepreneur Jason Landau since 2014.

“I met him at an AA meeting ten years ago. He was just this cranky, angry, talkative guy. I could see his heart and his brokenness. I just got him and we just got each other,” Jackson shared about how he met his now husband Landau.

The couple are parents to adorable 6-year-old twins, Willow and Ethan, and the ‘Call Me Kat’ actor opened up about fatherhood, expressing:

“I always knew I wanted to be a dad, even at seven or eight years old. There really are no words to describe the love I have for my family. I miss them when I’m with them. They go to bed every night and I look at pictures of them from the day even though I just spent all day with them.”

Source: advocate.com