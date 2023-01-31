Cheyenne Jackson Shares About His Twins’ Adorable Coming Out Story

Cheyenne Jackson recently posted about a “big night” in their family, which involved his 6-year-old twins coming out, and it was very adorable. <3

“Hi everybody! I wanted to share something recently that happened. Big night in our family. Big night for any parent,” the 47-year-old actor and singer started.

After a short pause, he announced:

“Our kids came out. As straight.”

“We were eating dinner and out of the blue, Willow says, ‘I don’t think I’m gay,’” Jackson continued.

And to that, here’s how the actor and his husband, Jason Landau, reacted:

“Me and Jason were like, ‘OK. Great. I mean, we love you no matter what’.”

“Then, Ethan, without missing a beat and without looking up from his food goes, ‘Yeah, I’m not gay either. But I want to go to the parade,’” he concluded his twins’ “coming out” story, which received a lot of love from his followers.

Jackson met his now husband Landau in 2013, and the two of them eventually got married in 2014. In October 2016, the couple welcomed their lovely twins, Ethan and Willow, making them a family of four. <3