Chilean Gymnast Tomás González Opens Up About His Sexuality

Tomás González recently opened up about his sexuality in his new autobiography titled “Campeón”, which means “champion” in English.

The 37-year-old Olympic gymnast confirmed about his sexuality in the book, writing:

“I guess it’s not a topic anymore, but yes, I’m gay.”

“If it’s about making it public, I prefer to do it in this book,” González added.

Coming to terms with his sexuality has not been an easy journey for him as he came from a conservative family. At the age of 24, the artistic gymnast felt the need to figure out what was happening to him, and it was during a 2010 competition in Madrid, Spain.

“I cried a lot those days. I was in the process of coming to terms with being homosexual and I felt that a part of me was dying too,” he recalled.

Moreover, González shared about his experience working with a coach who helped him gain great achievements as a gymnast, but ultimately resulted to him experiencing psychological harm.

He received insults from the coach who yelled at him:

“- Why did you fail? Fagot”

After the London Olympic Games in 2012, the gymnast finally decided to break free from the cause of his psychological harm.

“But they gave me the bill, they affected me psychologically and after London I said I can’t take it anymore, it’s doing me harm, I’ve gotten this far with him, I’m not enjoying gymnastics and neither are my achievements,” he wrote.

Despite the challenging journey towards coming to terms with his sexuality, González expressed:

“assuming myself was not an easy process. In the end, one grows up in a heteronormative society that still conditions you. Today I am glad that things are normalizing. In this sense, one still sees the new generations as much more determined, perhaps they do not have this burden of religions that have greatly influenced society.”

Source: eldesconcierto.cl