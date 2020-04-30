Chippendales@Home Is A Whole New Kind Of Quarantine ‘Self-Care’

Need a break from binge-watching? Looking for a different kind of ‘self-care’ from home?

Chippendales has the perfect solution to beat the quarantine blues: a virtual night out with friends as the hunks stream into your homes. And yes, men are totally welcome.

“Chippendales@Home” is the perfect way to make sure birthdays, bachelor/bachelorette parties, or just plain “let’s have fun” nights all have their own special moments.

The new streaming experience gives folks the chance to hang out and party with the men of Chippendales right in your own homes.

Get to know the guys in a private, virtual setting as they host your party, play games like “Never Have I Ever?” or guessing what’s in a Chipp’s pants, get or give a virtual lap dance and experience some of the interaction Chippendales live shows thrive on.

Each 30-minute party features at least two Chippendales cast members and will be hosted utilizing streaming platforms such as ZOOM, House Party, FaceTime, or Google Hangout.

Said one participant, “Hands down my FAVORITE quarantine experience thus far!”

And another, “I liked that it was interactive – and the fruit/vegetable in the pants game was hilarious!”

Check out this one-minute video (warning – bare butts) from a recent “Chippendales@Home” party featuring Chippendales emcee Jayson Michael (wearing cuffs and collar) and Ryan Worley (wearing…a guitar).

For a limited time, Chippendales is offering their streaming service for free as a thank you to all first responders and health care workers as well as to any ticket purchaser that was unable to attend one of their postponed shows.

For more information about booking “Chippendales@Home,” visit chippendales.com.

In addition to “Chippendales@Home,” the brand has been cranking out online experiences as people are urged to stay inside. Recent digital offerings include at-home workouts with cast members, Instagram Live chats with alumni of the brand, and light-hearted digital content such as one of the current cast members performing a lap dance for a 12-pack of toilet paper.

Here’s more from the men of Chippendales via Instagram: