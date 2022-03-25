Choosing Honesty Before Tabloid Greed is Always the Best Mr Rex!

Before Meghan Markle announced the decision to marry Prince Harry, she has been the target of several negative reports and rumors: many of which proved to be untrue later.

Recently, actor Simon Rex, who had previously shared the screen with Meghan Markle, has claimed that he declined a $70,000 offer from a U.K. tabloid in exchange for claiming he had slept with the actress. The two had appeared together in an episode of the sitcom Cuts in 2005.

Royal Suitor, a well-known royal Twitter account, shared an excerpt of Rex’s interview with The Guardian earlier this month and the Red Rocket star retweeted the story and confirmed it as true.

This is true. And I framed the thank you letter she wrote me. She has very nice penmanship btw. https://t.co/oBF1SDbhqo — Simon Rex (@SimonRex) March 18, 2022

He clarified that all they shared was a platonic lunch, and that the actress sent him a thank you note saying, “It’s nice to know there are still good people.” Rex mentioned framing the letter in a tweet.

Rex first talked about the shady offer on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in 2020. The host asked him about dating the Duchess of Sussex for “a hot second,” and the actor set the record straight, saying:

“We hung out one time because we did a TV show together and nothing happened. We never even kissed. It was just, like, we hung out once in a very non-dating way, but you know how words can get spun into ‘We dated.’”

He added: “A couple of British tabloids offered to pay me a lot of money to say a lie that we actually hooked up,” he added, saying the tabloids ― which he didn’t name ― offered to pay Rex $70,000 to tell the lie.

“I really needed the money. But I’ll be on food stamps before I do that.”

“And dude, I said no to a lot of money because I didn’t feel right lying and fucking up the royal fucking family,” he explained. “I just said the truth, which was basically like, ‘Yeah, we hung out one time and got a bite to eat and like nothing happened,’ and took a lot less money for that.”

Meghan Markle is best known for her performance as lawyer Rachel Zane in US TV drama Suits. After she married Prince Harry, Meghan retired from her acting career and was given the royal title the “Duchess of Sussex.” In 2020, the Duke and Duchess announced that they’re permanently quitting royal duties.