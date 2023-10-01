Chopping Wood, Folsom Street Fair + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Fabrício who was feeling the fur.
Jwan Yosef had some manspread going on:
Jake Williamson chopped wood…
…while Derrick Henry took the chainsaw route:
Joel Green chilled in the pool:
Jordan Torres checked his phone:
Bremen Menelli did the nature thing with his bestie:
Kevin Davis got a new tattoo:
Andre Chandler got a new pup:
Pierre Vuala was very happy in the Canary Islands:
Chef Ronnie Woo chowed down on Cape Cod:
Facundo Rodriguez took a Turkish sauna in Turkey:
Guo Yang got creative in the gym:
mr. dnsk channeled his inner Britney:
Thai Fifer did the Folsom thing: