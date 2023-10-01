Chopping Wood, Folsom Street Fair + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Fabrício who was feeling the fur.

Jwan Yosef had some manspread going on:

Jake Williamson chopped wood…

…while Derrick Henry took the chainsaw route:

Joel Green chilled in the pool:

Jordan Torres checked his phone:

Bremen Menelli did the nature thing with his bestie:

Kevin Davis got a new tattoo:

Andre Chandler got a new pup:

Pierre Vuala was very happy in the Canary Islands:

Chef Ronnie Woo chowed down on Cape Cod:

Facundo Rodriguez took a Turkish sauna in Turkey:

Guo Yang got creative in the gym:

mr. dnsk channeled his inner Britney:

Thai Fifer did the Folsom thing: