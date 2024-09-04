Chris Appleton Shows Off Super Sexy Bod during Greece Getaway

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton recently posted a series of photos and videos from his trip to Greece, where he can be seen enjoying his time engaging in various activities under the sun.

In one of his Instagram posts, Appleton wrote a beautiful caption, expressing:

“Savoring these moments, If there is one thing I’ve realized it’s that happiness lies within you.

I spent so many years dependent on everything outside of myself to make me happy. But It would never last. Part of creating lasting happiness within is taking some time for yourself. Life isn’t all about work or about material possessions. It’s about laughing with your friends, having your loved ones alive and well, and making memories that last a lifetime.”

Advertisement

The photos and videos scream FUN, and his followers’ comments are vibin’ with Appleton’s positive energy and, of course, his fit bod…

“i need a chris appleton best friend,” an Instagram user commented.

Advertisement

“Who gave you permission to look that yummy,” another user wrote.

“The vibes here what a friendship,” a user also pointed out.

“You look like you have had the most amazing summer,” a user wrote.

“Truly you are so fit,” another user commented.

Advertisement

You can check out more of Appleton’s Greece getaway here:

Source: tmz.com