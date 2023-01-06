Chris Colfer and Partner Will Sherrod Celebrate Their 10th Anniversary

Chris Colfer and partner Will Sherrod recently celebrated their 10th year anniversary, and the ‘Glee’ alum shared a sweet post on Instagram with a series of photos looking back on their relationship.

The 32-year-old actor’s caption reads:

“Happy 10 Years, Will! Thank you for a decade of laughs and adventures! I love you.”

The post was flooded with comments of celebration for the lovely couple, including one from his fellow ‘Glee’ alum Kevin McHale:

“The besttttttttt. Love you both”

Colfer is famously known for playing the iconic gay character Kurt Hummel in the musical comedy-drama TV series ‘Glee.’ His portrayal of the role earned him a Golden Globe in 2010, as well as a spot in New York Times 100 Most Influential People.

Aside from acting, he is also a New York Times Best Selling author, and he wrote and produced the 2012 comedy-drama film ‘Struck by Lightning,’ which stars himself, Rebel Wilson, and Christina Hendricks, among other famed actors and actresses.

Meanwhile, Sherrod is an actor, producer and screenwriter, and some of the films that he has worked on include: ‘A Christmas Carol,’ ‘Beowulf,’ ‘The Lengths,’ and ‘Flight.’ He also appeared as an extra on ‘Glee,’ wherein he played the role of a NYADA student.

