Chris Crocker Selling Viral Video to Fund Transition

Everyone remembers the infamous “Leave Britney Alone” viral video that catapulted Chris Crocker into the YouTubeverse. Well now, you can buy Crocker’s video of the rant heard ‘round the world.

‘Leave Britney Alone’ was uploaded to YouTube on September 10, 2007, within 24 hours it had garnered over 2 million views, by 2009 it was the second most discussed video on the platform. It was the first viral video to get mass mainstream coverage. Crocker has also been at the forefront of the #FreeBritney movement, surrounding the pop star’s long-standing and contentious conservatorship.

Now, Crocker is selling the original video he uploaded in September of 2007 as a stand-alone Non-Fungible Toke (NFT). NFTs are unique bits of digitized content that the owner can be sold exclusively via cryptocurrency. Most NFTs are part of the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum is a cryptocurrency, like bitcoin or dogecoin, but its blockchain also supports these NFTs, which store extra information that makes them work differently from an ETH coin. The current bid for this curious piece of history is 10 Ethereum, which equates to over $21,000.

According to Crocker:

I made this video as a gender-bending teenage high school dropout in my grandparent’s bedroom. I had no idea the impact its message would have, years later, maybe society is finally starting to get it 🙂

Crocker hopes the sale of the viral video will help fund their transition.

My hope with this NFT bid ending tonight is to be able to help take care of my family & if I have enough funds, begin my transition. — Chris Crocker (@ChrisCrocker) April 12, 2021

In February, Crocker released a video coming out as transgender and recounting how unsafe they feel when living in their home state of Tennessee.

Will you own a part of part of internet & pop culture history? The NFT bidding ends today!

Source: Twitter, YouTube