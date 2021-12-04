Chris Cuomo Fired From CNN

After Trying To Control The Narrative Of His Brothers Abuse, CNN Axes Anchorman Chris Cuomo

Media drama continues to brew each and every day. Amid the Trump Administration, pandemic, and wake of protests in summer 2020, the face of cable news station CNN was arguably Chris Cuomo. He, along with his older brother, the now disgraced former-Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, were seen dancing to an odd narrative with gigantic Q-tips as COVID-19 plagued the globe. The Cuomos were praised and boasted so highly in the media and society that people wanted to not only be them, but be with them, self proclaiming themselves as ‘Cuomosexuals’, which the brothers embraced. It turns out, some women weren’t as welcoming to sexual enticement as Andrew Cuomo was sexually harassing them throughout his tenure as a politician – so much so that he resigned as Governor of New York after the accusations infected his image and authority.

Since then, eyes have turned to Andrew’s younger brother, Chris, the shining star of CNN. Chris publicly stated that he was letting his brother’s investigation run its course, but he lied to the public on national television. It turns out amid his brother’s sexual harassment investigation, Chris was trying to cover up his brother’s inappropriate behavior by getting dirt on the women who were making the accusations and essentially, trying to demean them. Chris was suspended by CNN, still to much public and cancel culture outage that were determined to see him fired. Today, those wishing him ill got their wish.

According to CNN, Chris Cuomo is no longer employed by the company – he’s fired and won’t be on television any longer due to his involvement in the coverup. CNN tells:

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of a new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately. While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

No word yet from Cuomo, although on his podcast, Let’s Get After It, he claimed to be embarrassed and refused to discuss the incident further. Time will only tell who will now rise to become the face of CNN.

Writer’s Note: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

Source: LA Times, New York Times, NPR, CNN