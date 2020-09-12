Chris Evans Leaks His Own D to the World

Actor and heartthrob Chris Evans, 39, has reportedly leaked a photo of a penis. That’s breaking news if we’ve ever heard it! The Captain America star was in the middle of a game of Heads Up and shared the video with his 5.7 million Instagram followers, but failed to trim the video completely before uploading. What followers saw, instead, was his gallery of videos where spotted on the grid was a very girthy and pronounced image of a penis. His? Let’s hope! (link to the video at the end of this post)

The video was deleted quickly from the Instagram account, but by then so many had screenshot and screen recorded the video and now Evans is the latest subject of a leaked nudes catastrophe. Arguably the BEST thing to come out of 2020 aside from the announcement of the cancelation of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Meanwhile all of gay Twitter be like:

Now Evans is the focal point of Twitterverse jokes and the epicenter of meme culture.

chris evans’ publicist after logging onto twitter pic.twitter.com/8fZtCVijRQ — mk ♡ (@SCARLETSWlFT) September 12, 2020

Me: I wonder why Chris Evans is trending? Is it because Cap was the best Avenger? Did he do some awesome charity work? Is the doggo okay? *clicks* Me now: pic.twitter.com/7TjM1GvgqO — i should probably be reading. (@browniesO_O) September 12, 2020

Chris Evans swinging his d*ck around the orgy and knocking out all the b*ttoms pic.twitter.com/ZKvUHleIiM — Sauron's Eyeussy (@KharloKong) September 12, 2020

It’s been reported Chris evans has fell over 💔 wishing him luck recovering 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/koPzekJjlV — . (@Calm_Down_pls_) September 12, 2020

all the twitter gays after seeing chris evans nudes pic.twitter.com/quGI62w5eP — rhian / ia cause of school (@bxtteroffclean) September 12, 2020

me trying to find chris evans nudes pic.twitter.com/xRk4X0qP5x — 𝐣𝐚𝐜𝐤 (@imchained2katy) September 12, 2020

“how’d you know i was chris evans?” pic.twitter.com/3aSzzkm6X0 — zaynᴴ (@Sunflower_adore) September 12, 2020

Here’s a sneak peek of the screenshot:

CLICK HERE to check out Chis Evans’ leaked video!