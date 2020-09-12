HOT

Chris Evans Leaks His Own D to the World

by

Actor and heartthrob Chris Evans, 39, has reportedly leaked a photo of a penis. That’s breaking news if we’ve ever heard it! The Captain America star was in the middle of a game of Heads Up and shared the video with his 5.7 million Instagram followers, but failed to trim the video completely before uploading. What followers saw, instead, was his gallery of videos where spotted on the grid was a very girthy and pronounced image of a penis. His? Let’s hope! (link to the video at the end of this post)

“Chris Evans” by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

The video was deleted quickly from the Instagram account, but by then so many had screenshot and screen recorded the video and now Evans is the latest subject of a leaked nudes catastrophe. Arguably the BEST thing to come out of 2020 aside from the announcement of the cancelation of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Meanwhile all of gay Twitter be like:

 

Now Evans is the focal point of Twitterverse jokes and the epicenter of meme culture.

 

 

 

 

 

 

What do you think?