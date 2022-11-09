Chris Evans on Being the Sexiest Man Alive: “It feels like a weird…”

Chris Evans was recently named as the Sexiest Man Alive for the year 2022, and we are so here for it!

In a recent interview with People, the 41-year-old actor talked about his thoughts and feelings after receiving the coveted title, and he started off by sharing how his middle school self would have felt about it.

“He’d be pumped! This would probably be the road to the cool table which I was not at,” Evans noted.

He also mentioned how his mother will react to him being the Sexiest Man Alive stating,

“My mom will be so happy. She’s proud of everything I do, but this is something she can really brag about.”

Moreover, the actor expressed:

“This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about. It feels like a weird form of humble bragging.”

And since we’re already long way into the topic of Evans being this year’s Sexiest Man Alive, let’s admire some of his stunningly hot pics that prove why he deserves the title:

Super hot rom-com lead, CHECK!

Here’s him SLAYIN’ the superhero game as Captain America.

How about a SEXY villain?

More stunning photos incoming…

Deservingly so, Chris Evans is 2022’s Sexiest Man Alive! <3

Source: people.com