Chris Hemsworth Narrates App for Quick Sleep

Is there anything Chris Hemsworth can do that’s not sexy?

The 40-year-old Australian appears to be using social media to promote his fitness and wellness app – Centr. And, in this case, his husky voice is all that’s needed to showcase the app’s calming feature.

Advertisement

Watch (and listen) below as Hemsworth narrates the best way to relax. Like that’s all any of us could do if he was inches behind us with his mouth to our ear.

Power sleep or power bo– Never mind…

Advertisement

Also featured in the promo video is Luke Zocchi, author and founder of his own product – Sipp Instant.

In between filming Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Project X, Hemsworth has been taking a lot of time away from the camera to create memories with his family and work on his mind, body and spirit.

Of course, the hunk is most known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as Tyler Rake in Netflix’s Extraction series.

Advertisement

Is narration from Chris enough for you to download the Centr app? How about working towards having the body of Mr. Hemsworth? Centr is available in the app store and includes a 7-day free trial!

How about Furiosa? That picture has been on the backburner for a while now. Are you looking forward to that sequel? What about the rumored continuation of Extraction?

Comment here or on social media and let’s talk all things Chris Hemsworth! And hopefully we’ll get new shirtless content soon!