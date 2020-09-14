Chris & Liam’s Brother Luke Steals Their Spotlight With This Sexy Pic

The best things in life come in threes. Girl group TLC, Britney Spears‘ chart-topping hit of the same name, that threeway Pornhub scene we keep coming back to and now the Hemsworth brothers.

I had no idea that there was a third in this grouping as Chris and Liam provide enough hotness to keep us warm during the coldest of months. Luke Hemsworth, who is the eldest of the bunch, definitely stole focus from the other two after he posted this sexy pic on his Instagram last week.

Whoa! The caption for this snap was quite interesting as he used the first verse from Paul Simon‘s classic “You Can Call Me Al” as inspiration. “Mr Beerbelly, Mr Beerbelly” and “Why am I soft in the middle, now?” are two things many of us have been saying to ourselves during self-isolation as we’ve suffered the dreaded quarantine 15 due to the gyms being closed and lack of motivation to work out amidst other issues.

It appears as if he is showing off the hard work he’s done to avoid the added pounds, especially by quoting “I need a photo opportunity” which is exactly what he did in the pic above.

Luke has still developed quite a name for himself during his career amid his brothers being internationally-known superstars. He started in the world of soaps down under on the show Neighbours years before becoming known for a much bigger role as Ashley Stubbs on the HBO series Westworld.

Here’s hoping he posts more shirtless photos in the future!