Chris Pine Zones Out During the Awkward Press Conference in Venice

The world premiere of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ was held on September 5 at the Venice Film Festival, and it received a 5-minute standing ovation, plus a smooch from Harry Styles and Nick Kroll.

Aside from all that viral goodness, Chris Pine was also all over Twitter because of his meme-worthy expressions during the awkward press conference of the psychological thriller film. The 42-year-old actor looked like he zoned out, and people are loving it online.

chris pine rethinking his entire life decisions that lead him to this point

you can almost see the screams catching in his throat

chris pine during #DontWorryDarling press conference issa whole mood

this was 3rd degree torture for Chris pine

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ started off on a good note before all the controversies surrounding it began pouring in. As a result, the press conference became predictably awkward, and the film’s female lead Florence Pugh was also absent during that portion of the event.

The 26-year-old English actress, however, was able to walk the red carpet, and Pine sure knew how to hype her entrance up by taking photos of her, which screams “you’re doing amazing, sweetie” moment.

i just know florence pugh and chris pine have the the best gossip sessions

chris pine with the disposable camera taking pictures of florence pugh is something that can be so personal

new "you're doing amazing sweetie" meme just dropped, but with chris pine and florence pugh.

Memes aside, Pine himself was also a stunner at the prestigious film festival. I mean just look at this beauty…

More of Chris Pine arriving at the #DontWorryDarling photocall and press conference at the Venice International Film Festival (Sept 5th)

Let’s also appreciate his red carpet look, which was equally stunning.

Chris Pine attending the 'Don't Worry Darling' red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. (September 5th, 2022)

He really went from meme-worthy to hot AF real quick!

After it’s world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ will be released in the U.S. on September 23, 2022.

As per Deadline, the movie is about

“an unhappy housewife in the 1950s [who] discovers a disturbing truth, while her loving husband hides a dark secret.”

Moreover, Collider previously reported that Pine’s character, Frank, is

“the revered leader of a mysterious, cult-like worksite.”

