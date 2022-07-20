Chris Pratt Goes Shirtless in Latest Mirror Selfie

In a recent Instagram post, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star Chris Pratt shows off his abs in a shirtless mirror selfie, and his followers found it quite interesting.

The point of interest, however, was not his fit physique, but his son Jack’s little note stuck on the mirror’s frame. “See ya at 8 ish [heart] Jack,” the note read, which absolutely stole the spotlight from his dad’s abs.

Pratt’s brother-in-law, Patrick Schwarzenegger, also found the note quite amusing, as he commented, “See yah at 8 ish jackkkooo,” with laughing emojis in between.

Jack is Pratt’s 9-year-old son with ex-wife Anna Farris, and he “does a great job as a big brother” to his younger sisters Lyla Marie and Eloise according to the actor’s interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Source: People.com