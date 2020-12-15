Marvel Confirms Chris Pratt’s ‘Guardian’s Character is Poly & Bi

Woah and woah! Marvel Studios recently confirmed that Chris Pratt‘s Guardians of the Galaxy character Star-Lord is a polyamorous bisexual.

Should be interesting to see how this plays out if the father-of-two continues to play this role for years to come (he’s done so in four films so far) as the juicy revelation about his sexuality happens in its upcoming #9 comic book (more on why this is so interesting later).

Fans of the beloved comic know that the fate of Star-Lord, AKA Peter Quill, was left uncertain after a heroic death in the second installment. In the latest edition, titled “I Shall Make You A Star-Lord”, he doesn’t die but ends up on a parallel universe for 150 years called Morinus.

It’s on Morinus that Quill is accompanied by a male and female humanoid named Mars and Aradia, respectively, where at some point the three engage in a polyamorous relationship with one another.

“It’s been over a decade,” Quill says to the pair per Entertainment Weekly. “Time to accept the truth…Morinus is my home. You’re my home.”

So will Quill’s sexuality come to light in the upcoming James Gunn-directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? No word on that yet however Pratt’s real life drama surrounding the LGBTQ community does make all of this that much more polarizing.

The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page slammed Pratt in February 2019 over his involvement in a church that has a connection to being anti-gay. It was something that he first discussed during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?”, they tweeted after his episode aired. Pratt never actually mentioned where he went while on air but Vox later confirmed that his place of worship was Zoe Church in Los Angeles.

Here’s where the problem lies. Zoe Church is billed as a place where their “doors are open to people of all backgrounds”. It’s founder, Chad Veach, told The New York Times that he “modeled” it after Hillsong, a place where he sometimes preaches.

Hillsong’s global pastor Brian Houston posted a 2015 blog called “Do I Love Gay People?” that is still active on their site to this day. In it he says that his church was “a gay welcoming church but we are not a church that affirms a gay lifestyle.”

“It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates a certain group of people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ,’” the 41-year-old said on his Instagram Story in February 2019 of Hillsong Church. “Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone.”