Chrissy Teigen’s Sponsors Are Dropping Fast

After Apologizing For Online Harassment, Teigen’s Career Is Plummeting… For Now

If you’ve been keeping up with the latest of celebrity gossip it will come at no surprise to you that influencer and television personality, Chrissy Teigen, has been having a really rough week. Once an avid leader in the cancel culture movement, Teigen, the wife of John Legend, is getting dragged through the mud from her heinous commentary in the past. Digital talk show host, Candace Owens, led the charge against Teigen after discovering the former supermodel had sent malicious private and public messages to non-binary socialite and reality star, Courtney Stodden, telling her to – for the sake of a triggering word – off herself – twice. These are no longer allegations, since Teigen publicly apologized to Stodden for her previous actions on Twitter – despite Teigen having blocked Stodden on the platform – so the latter didn’t even see the apology or could respond personally. It gets messier.

The takedown of Teigen didn’t end there – as more of her public tweets came to light again, mostly led by Owens and her loyal following. Teigen also publicly Tweeted she had wished pain or humiliated other women who were going through emotional issues at the time of the tweets, like Lindsay Lohan and Demi Lovato, and wanted former Vice-Presidential contender, Sarah Palin, to shoot herself in the face. One may have opinions on all of these women, but the general consensus of Teigen’s malevolent tweets along with her hypocrisy of preaching to act in kindness, was that she should face the rule of public opinion. She did.

Outraged persons flooded Teigen’s social media and then began demanding some of the corporate companies which sponsor her, like Macys, Target, Vrbo, and Bloomingdales, drop her products and her as an influencer or personality from their stores and advertisements. Not even flooding, a monsoon of commentors poured into the retailers social media accounts and three of them dropped Teigen’s products from their websites and canceled her sponsorships with them. After her public apology, Teigen (and her husband) have gone dark on social media as they likely want to avoid anymore negative press and are hoping the cancel mob moves onto someone else as we approach the weekend.

Teigen has been a media darling and was often uplifted on various platforms and put on television shows. She was usually an easy get and would pop up constantly, everywhere, somehow. We all know her face. Now, it will be interesting to see how Teigen eases herself back into the spotlight and in the good graces of the public. Will Twitter be kind and forgive their self-proclaimed ‘Unofficial Mayor’? She’s quit the platform once, just two months ago, after claiming Twitter was a toxic environment. Perhaps she should have stayed off?

Do you think Teigen will be able to bounce back from this cancelation or is it time for her to quit social media – for good – this time?

