Christian Slater, Joy Bryant, & More Talk ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’

In Roku Channel’s The Spiderwick Chronicles, the latest and greatest adaptation of Holly Black and Tony DiTerlizzi‘s hit fantasy children’s book series, audiences are immediately transported to a world full of secrets, fairies, murderous ogres, and more.

Following the dysfunctional Grace family, led by matriarch Helen (Joy Bryant), their worlds are turned upside down after they move into their ancestral home of the Spiderwick Estate. As they try to adjust, rebellious son Jared (Lyon Daniels) learns that his great-grandfather, Arthur Spiderwick (Albert Jones), discovered the existence of magical creatures. Along with his fraternal twin, Simon (Noah Cottrell), and equally troubled new friends, Emiko and Hatcher (Momona Tomada, Hunter Dillon), they search for the missing pages of the Spiderwick Field Guide.

However, the group find themselves at odds with a variety of different people, especially the villainous Mulgarath (Christian Slater), who is keen on moving his evil plans forward.

The Spiderwick Chronicles has received rave reviews since premiering on Roku and hails from Locke & Key co-developer Aron Eli Coleite, with Black and DiTerlizzi attached as executive producers. Additional ensemble cast members include Mychala Lee as Mallory Grace, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Calliope, and Jack Dylan Grazer as the mischievous Thimbletack.

Instinct recently caught up with Slater and Bryant to talk more about their character portrayals and why they wanted to be involved with this project. We also sat down with Coleite, who talked about his vision for the TV adaptation, as well as Black and DeTerlizzi, who discussed how this series surpasses the 2008 film adaptation starring Freddie Highmore and how The Spiderwick Chronicles will appeal to queer audiences.

Check out the full video interviews below.

Christian Slater & Joy Bryant…

Aron Eli Coleite…

Holly Black & Tony DiTerlizzi…