Chronicling Underwood’s Coming Out & Controversies ‘Coming Out Colton’

The trailer for the upcoming Netflix series Coming Out Colton offers a first look into the unscripted reality series chronicling the coming out process of Colton Underwood, former NFL player and star of The Bachelor.

Over the course of six episodes, Underwood says he hopes to “undo the wrongs” he’s committed on several levels. Included among those “wrongs” is appearing to monetize his coming out by doing the reality show in the first place.

You may recall the former star of The Bachelor came out as gay during an interview with Good Morning America on April 14. Within hours came the news that Underwood was already shooting the series for Netflix.

In an interview with the New York Times, Underwood says he wants to “make amends” for taking part in The Bachelor which he now views as a failed attempt to “bury being gay.”

The 29-year-old also says he will be addressing some of the controversies that arose following his Bachelor days including a restraining order filed against him by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph, and being accused of trying to “cash in” on his coming out.

“I’ve lived my life so publicly straight, and I ran from a community I’ve belonged to my entire life,” Underwood tells the New York Times’ Erik Piepenburg. “I knew there was going to be a lot of people who didn’t understand. Maybe at the end of these six episodes, people still don’t understand. But at least I’ve tried to undo the wrongs.”

When Underwood shared the premiere date for the series on his Instagram last week, the comments were mixed. Some folks, like out actor Johnny Sibilly and out CMT host Cody Alan sent positive vibes.

But others responded critically. One commenter wrote, “Lots of people have come out, they didn’t get a Netflix special.” Another replied, “Netflix is really going downhill.”

One of the executive producers of Coming Out Colton, Jeff Jenkins, tells the Times the show had originally been pitched as a reality show following Underwood and Randolph as a couple. Once that relationship ended, Underwood apparently met with Jenkins to explain he was considering coming out.

In May 2020, Underwood shared with Variety he was the target of a blackmail attempt over alleged photos of him in a gay men’s spa. Instead of being outed, Underwood chose to come out.

“We saw the positive of him sharing his story,” said Jenkins, who also served as an executive producer of I Am Cait, which chronicled Caitlyn Jenner’s emergence as a transgender woman.

The docu-series begins on November 6, 2020, five months before Underwood’s public coming out. During the show, Underwood comes out to family and friends on camera – including his mother and father.

The former NFL player gets advice along the way from out Olympic silver medalist Gus Kenworthy and Nicole Garcia, a transgender Latina pastor. Former pro football player Michael Sam, who had his own public coming out process, also appears in the series.

At the top of the trailer, Underwood confesses, “The reason I’m coming out is I’m ashamed, and I’m sort of mortified of what got me to this position in the first place.”

Coming Out Colton premieres December 3 on Netflix.

Note: This article is neither an endorsement nor judgement of Colton Underwood. If so inclined, check out the reality show for yourself and draw your own conclusions.

(source: New York Times)