Chucky Drops Horrifying Trailer for Season 2

USA Network and SYFY recently released ‘Chucky’ Season 2’s official trailer, and it is very fitting for the incoming Halloween season.

As per IGN, the second season of the horror fiction series is about:

“After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can ‘Jevon’ make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?”

Moreover, SYFY released a video of Jennifer Tilly’s character’s house tour on September 8. The 63-year-old American-Canadian actress plays the role of Chucky’s former lover Tiffany Valentine, as well as herself in the series.

In an interview with ComicBook, Tilly talked a bit more in depth about her character and how much she’s enjoying playing it.

“It’s so much fun. One of the things I like about her in the series is she actually starts to become sort of splintered. She’s spiraling and she’s almost… I see her a little bit as Cybill, a little bit. She has these different personalities as she becomes more delusional and more unhinged and it’s kind of fun to play such a crazy person. I mean, not kind of fun. It’s really fun, but I just love the direction that she’s taking. There’s some poignant moments too. I mean, she’s in love. She wants to be loved. I mean, that’s what we all want, right?,” the actress expressed.

Tilly will be returning for the second season of the ‘Chucky’ series, together with Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, Brad Dourif, and Devon Sawa. There will also be some new faces in the show including non-binary actor Lachlan Watson and Lara Jean Chorostecki.

‘Chucky’ Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on October 5. In the meantime, here’s the official trailer to keep you more excited!

