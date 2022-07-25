‘Chucky’ Just Dropped Its Season 2 Trailer!

Chucky’s back… and he brought a friend!

Don Mancini’s iconic killer doll series Child’s Play returned as a television show on USA and SyFy in 2021. It was a break away hit in terms of streaming numbers and, after being nominated for GLAAD and Critic’s Choice awards, it was quickly renewed for a second season.

Season two of Chucky debuts on October 5, 2022, and the trailer for the upcoming episodes just dropped online.

Watch it below!

Chucky follows young high school students Jake Wheeler, Devon Evans, Lexy Cross and Junior Wheeler as their life is turned upside down after the emergence of the psychotic killer doll. Iconic characters like Andy Barclay, Kyle and Nica Pierce return to try and stop Chucky once and for all.

Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Teo Briones, Fiona Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, Christine Elise and Alex Vincent star.

It’ll be interesting to see who joins the mayhem in 2022!

Queer mastermind Don Mancini manifested the Child’s Play script in 1988. Since then, it’s seen six sequels and a remake in 2019. As such, Mancini has created a safe place for other queer individuals and Chucky (the TV show) features an interracial gay couple as they come to terms with their sexuality.

Returning to Chucky season two is a forgotten character – Chucky and Tiffany’s child. Originally introduced in 2004’s Seed of Chucky, the character has only received brief mentions in following material. Their child is a great addition to such a queer show because they’re gender fluid or transgender (I think we’ll find out more when the character pops up). They go by either Glen or Glenda and use he or she pronouns.

When they were first introduced almost two decades ago, it wasn’t done with a lot of couth or respectability, so it’ll be interesting to see how Glen/Glenda is handled in a world that’s currently fighting for trans rights!

Season two of Chucky returns on October 5, 2022.

Will you be watching?